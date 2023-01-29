Forest Department conducts wetland bird census in Tiruppur

January 29, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

Officials of the Forest Department from the Tiruppur Division of Anamalai Tiger Reserve and bird enthusiasts conducted a census on Sunday to document the wetland birds in the district.

Assistant Conservator of Forests K. Ganeshram said this was a part of the annual synchronised bird census, in which the department documented wetland and terrestrial birds in two phases.

Under phase - I, nearly 54 species of wetland birds, including Asian openbill, Cormorant, Grey heron, Black headed-ibis, were identified in more than 20 wetlands in the district.

Members of the Nature Society of Tiruppur and school students conducted the survey at the Nanjarayan tank near Tiruppur City, which was declared the 17th bird sanctuary of the State. The State government allocated ₹ 7.5 crore to preserve and maintain the ecology of the sanctuary.

The Forest Department would conduct a separate census in Phase - II on March 5 to document the terrestrial birds in the district.