Forest Department conducts searches at houses of poachers in Nilgiris

The homes of three men accused of hunting wild game were searched by the Forest Department on Monday. The searches unearthed more ammunition cases, gunpowder and equipment that, the forest officials believe, were used for poaching.

B. Michael (30), B. Pushparaj (33) and A. Arun (26) from Periya Choondi, O’Valley, were among the four persons arrested a few days ago. The men were in possession of country-made rifle, ammunition, hunting and butchering equipment along with suspected deer meat.

Following the arrests, a team of forest officials, police and revenue officials searched the trio’s homes and found 17 empty ammunition cases, gunpowder and a head torch used for venturing into the forests at night. The seized items would be handed over to the police and an FIR would be filed on charges of illegal possession of arms and ammunition, the forest officials said.

In the recent months, the Forest Department has tightened searches and launched a clampdown against poachers in the O’Valley region after instances of poaching, including gaur, came to light.