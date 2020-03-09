Forest department conducts joint patrolling to check unauthorised electric fencing

The forest department along with officials from Tamil Nadu Electricity Board conducted joint patrolling in forest areas in Mettur forest range to check unauthorised electric fencing.

The Mettur range shares its borders with Erode forest ranges and it is closest with the Western Ghats. According to forest department officials, recently incidents of straying animals like elephants from other ranges have been reported here and the patrolling is being done to prevent electrocution of animals that might stray out of forest areas during summer in search of water and food.

Recently, a 40-year-old elephant from Erode forest ranges was electrocuted near Kolathur when the animal tried to venture into a corn field. According to forest department officials, a case was registered against the land owners for setting up electric fencing without permission.

Another tusker strayed into a village near Kolathur here and attacked a cow.

Following such incidents, forest department officials have been conducting regular patrolling in Mettur range along with electricity department officials and fencing in farm lands are checked. Officials said that they check whether permission has been given for setting up electric fencing and whether permitted voltage of power is passed through it. Forest department officials also said that necessary water arrangements have also been made in the range.

District Forest Officer A .Periasamy said, “the officers are patrolling regularly and if any of farm owners are found installing electric fencing without permission or passing high voltage, then electricity department officials are alerted and they take further action.”