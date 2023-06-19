ADVERTISEMENT

Forest department conducts clean-up along NMR line after reports on the presence of plastic material in elephant dung

June 19, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Staff from Coonoor Forest Range begin the clean-up drive from Runnymede railway station

Rohan Premkumar

Forest department staff clearing plastic material found on railway track in Coonoor. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Following news reports about the presence of plastic covers in the dung of elephants on the Coonoor slopes, the Forest Department has undertaken a clean-up operation along the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) line.

Recently, local residents who were walking along the railway line between Coonoor and Burliar noticed the presence of plastic items in the multiple dung heaps of elephants that frequently use the NMR line to make their way up the slopes to Hillgrove and Runnymede railway stations. Conservationists had also called on the Salem division of Southern Railways to prohibit the use of banned plastic items by passengers, and to ensure that they do not discard waste into reserve forests.

District Forest Officer (Nilgiris division), S. Gowtham, who was informed about the littering along the NMR line, promised to look into the issue, and ordered local forest rangers to organise a clean-up. Teams of Forest Department staff from Coonoor Forest Range began a clean-up drive from Runnymede railway station.

He said the work would continue for the next few days, till the line is clear of plastic and waste materials that could be harmful to wildlife. He said that awareness campaigns would also be conducted urging people not to throw plastic along the railway line and along the sides of the road.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US