Forest Department blamed for cattle death

A few local residents have allegedly threatened to poison animals in the reserve forests to avenge loss of their cattle.

About 80 heads of cattle were found dead on Moyar River in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, they said. They alleged that Forest Department personnel drove them to death, as the cattle were found grazing in reserve forest area.

Forest Department staff, who went to look for the animals along with these residents, however, said that only six heads of cattle were found dead.

The cattle owners have asked the Forest Department to compensate their loss.

The officials said that they had instructed them not to graze cattle within the reserve forest limits. They categorically denied that they were responsible for the death of the cattle.

The officials said that the carcasses found on Tuesday were that of cattle which might have died one month ago. The cattle owners had claimed that their cattle entered the reserve forest area, by mistake, four days ago.

Deputy Director of the reserve, V.A. Saravanan, told The Hindu that the Forest Department some of the local residents in Masinagudi were spreading rumours blaming the department.

They were threatening to poison animals in the forest. “If any animal is harmed in any way, we will take action against them” said Mr. Saravanan.