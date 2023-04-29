Forest Department begins to track wild elephant Karuppan at Thattakarai, Kadambur forest areas

April 29, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - ERODE

Following information that the wild elephant nicknamed Karuppan that was captured in Talavadi Hill and translocated to Erode Division was found at forest area near Makkampalayam village in Kadambur hill, Forest Department staff began a joint operation to track the tusker here on Saturday.

The elephant was released into the interior forest area without fixing a radio collar at Thattakarai Forest Range located on Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border on April 17. A seven-member team monitoring its movement found it moving inside the forest area during night hours in search of food while it remained at a place during day time.

On Saturday, news spread that the elephant had moved from Thattakarai forest area to Kadambur hills. A team from Kadambur Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Division of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) held enquiries with people who said that they did not spot the elephant. Likewise, a team from Thattakarai Forest Range also began searches in the forest area to track Karuppan. However, the animal could not be spotted.

N. Venkatesh Prabhu, District Forest Officer, Erode Division, told The Hindu though there was no direct sighting of the animal, fresh dung and footprints found near Thattakarai – Kadambur border on Friday confirmed the movement of the elephant in the area. “The elephant consumed sugarcane and banana crops from fields at Talavadi hill without much search. But, here only if it walks, it gets food,” he said and added that the elephant might be moving along Palar river in search of food.

K. Rajkumar, Conservator of Forests and Field Director, STR, said a tusker was already roaming in Kadambur forest area for the past one year and people confused that animal with Karuppan. He said Karuppan was monitored in Thattakarai forest area two days ago and a team was tracking the animal.

The news caused panic among people in Talavadi as they fear that the elephant is returning to the area in Jerahalli and Talavadi forest ranges of Hasanur Division, where it was raiding crops earlier.