Forest Department arrests Coimbatore native with 3 kg of ambergris

January 01, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The ambergris seized by the Forest Department officials from a man in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Forest Department has arrested a man from Coimbatore district on the charges of possessing 3 kg of ambergris, a waxy substance secreted by sperm whales that is used in perfumery as a fixative.

The arrested has been identified as P. Ilangovan (48), a resident of Vagarayampalayam in Coimbatore.

According to the Forest Department, officials from the Tiruppur Forest Division and the Tamil Nadu Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) received specific information that a resident of Vagarayampalayam was possessing ambergris. As Vagarayampalayam falls under the limits of Coimbatore Forest Division, they passed on the information to officials in Coimbatore.

The Forest Department staff attached to the Coimbatore range posed as buyers and met Ilangovan on December 30. The man agreed to show the ambergris to staff after they expressed interest in purchasing the rare product.

The team led by Coimbatore forest range officer R. Arun Kumar and WCCB members caught Ilangovan with the animal product when he showed it to them. When questioned, Ilangovan told officials that he sourced the ambergris from a man in Kerala.

Also known as whale vomit, ambergris is found floating in sea or on the shores. Due to its high value, around ₹ 1 crore or more per kg based on the quality, ambergris is also known as ‘floating gold’.

The Forest Department will send a sample of the seized ambergris to a central laboratory for analysis.

Ilangovan was produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial remand for 15 days.

