ADVERTISEMENT

Forest Department aims to provide 10 lakh saplings from July

Published - June 19, 2024 07:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department under Green Tamil Nadu Mission has planned to distribute 10 lakh saplings to the public from July.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu’s forest cover accounted for 23.7% and to extent the forest cover to 33% Green Tamil Nadu Mission project was launched in 2022. Towards this drive, saplings are being planted in temples, vacant lands, educational institutions, and government office premises.

Under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, Coimbatore Forest Division and Coimbatore Forestry Extension are on the job of raising saplings. Range Officer of the Forestry Extension Priya said that in 10 places such as Madukkarai, North Coimbatore, Race Course, Mettuppalayam, Annur and Anamalai saplings are being raised.

Public, farmers and corporate houses can approach the department in July when the rainy season begins. For saplings, public can call 0422-2434345.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US