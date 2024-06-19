GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Forest Department aims to provide 10 lakh saplings from July

Published - June 19, 2024 07:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department under Green Tamil Nadu Mission has planned to distribute 10 lakh saplings to the public from July.

Tamil Nadu’s forest cover accounted for 23.7% and to extent the forest cover to 33% Green Tamil Nadu Mission project was launched in 2022. Towards this drive, saplings are being planted in temples, vacant lands, educational institutions, and government office premises.

Under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, Coimbatore Forest Division and Coimbatore Forestry Extension are on the job of raising saplings. Range Officer of the Forestry Extension Priya said that in 10 places such as Madukkarai, North Coimbatore, Race Course, Mettuppalayam, Annur and Anamalai saplings are being raised.

Public, farmers and corporate houses can approach the department in July when the rainy season begins. For saplings, public can call 0422-2434345.

