Forest Department accuses scientist of colluding with timber contractor to fell trees in leased forest land in Udhagamandalam

December 20, 2022 03:48 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Forest Department and the Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation (IISWC) in Udhagamandalam are at loggerheads after the former has accused the latter of illegally allowing the felling of around 370 trees on forest land.

According to officials, a contractor had worked for around two weeks in September and removed eucalyptus, wattle and acacia trees, estimated to be worth ₹49 lakh, from around 213 acres of land which had been leased to the IISWC in Udhagamandalam since 1955. “Based on the conditions of the lease, no removal of trees or other such activities can be allowed to take place without the written permission from the Forest Department,” said a top department official.

Following an inspection, the District Forest Officer, Nilgiris division, has pinned the blame on the felling of the trees on the IISWC in Udhagamandalam. The DFO has blamed a top scientist at the IISWC and another staff member at the institute, for working in collusion with the timber contractor to fell and remove the forest trees from the area. Though the head of the IISWC in Udhagamandalam, has been exonerated of any direct involvement in the alleged offence, the Forest Department has contended that officials at IISWC must compensate the loss incurred by the Forest Department, to the tune of ₹ 48.98 lakh rupees to the department.

However, senior officials from the IISWC denied the allegations made by the Forest Department, stating that the range officer and other department staff had been the ones who had first approached them with a request to remove “wind-fallen” trees that had become uprooted during the rains.

K. Kannan, the head of the IISWC, speaking to The Hindu, said he had requested that the permission letter for the removal of the fallen trees, as well as to fell other trees be provided, but that the Forest staff concerned had failed to do so. “I have submitted a complaint to the District Forest Officer as well as the district police, urging them to look into the issue,” said Dr. Kannan.