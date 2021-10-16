Foreign student officers of DSSC visit Madras Regimental Centre Museum

Coimbatore

16 October 2021 23:45 IST

Student officers from friendly foreign countries who are undergoing the 77th Defence Command and Staff Course at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, visited the Madras Regimental Centre Museum on Saturday.

A release said the museum at Wellington stands as an epitome of military heritage and history of the Madras Regiment.

After their visit to the museum, the student officers also went to the Srinagesh Barracks where they were briefed about the glorious heritage and significance of the barracks in regimental history.

The release said that 22 student officers and their spouses from various friendly foreign countries visited the places. The student officers also interacted with the Commandant.

The visit also showcased the heritage, valour and achievements and most importantly the sum and substance of the heroic soldering in the finest traditions of Indian Army, it said.