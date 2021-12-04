Foreign returnees with COVID-19 symptoms asked to alert war room in Erode

People returning from foreign countries, with symptoms of coronavirus, should immediately alert the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) or the war room for necessary action.

District Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release said that symptomatic persons returning from South Africa, England, Botswana, Hong Kong, China, Israel, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Brazil, Bangladesh and Mauritius should visit the nearest primary health centre or alert the war room at 80569-31110 and provide necessary information.

“Since vaccination is the only way to prevent spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus, persons aged above 18 should ensure that they have received two doses of vaccine,” the release added.

Health officials said that 13 passengers returned from these countries to the district on Thursday. Though they tested negative for COVID-19 at the airports, they were asked to remain in home isolation for one week.