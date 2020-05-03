Foreign researchers share experiences with nature enthusiasts

Following the lockdown, the 37th nature trail at Singanallur tank, Nature and bi-diversity education initiative by Centre for Urban Biodiversity Conservation and Education (CUBE) in collaboration with Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation, was replaced by a webinar on Sunday.

With the nature trail on the bunds of the tank along with experts was not possible, CUBE organised a webinar in which researchers from seven countries shared their experiences on how nature and various species responded to COVID-19 lockdown in different parts of the world.

Susan McKinlay from Norway, Anne Runde and Natchiyar from Germany, Louisa Mamalis from the United Kingdom, Itxaso Quintana from South Africa, Driti from China and Alexander from Australia shared their experiences with nature enthusiasts who took part in the webinar from Coimbatore.

“Researchers mainly highlighted how air quality improved and emission levels reduced in their countries. They also noted that people were getting more connected to nature during lockdown. Itxaso Quintana said that penguins were frequenting Simon’s Town in South Africa in large numbers as human activity reduced there during lockdown. Driti from China observed that light pollution reduced during lockdown,” said Ramya Sengottuvel, a volunteer of CUBE who took part in the webinar.