For the second day, Coimbatore sees less than 400 cases

4,919 patients under care at different treatment centres

For the second day running, Coimbatore district saw less than 400 fresh COVID-19 positive cases. On Saturday, it reported 392 new cases and four deaths. The district reported 397 cases on Friday.

As per the media bulletin issued by the Health Department, 4,919 COVID-19 patients from the district are under care at different treatment centres as of Saturday. As many as 216 persons recovered from the disease and got discharged from treatment centres on Saturday.

Salem reported 339 cases, with 330 of these being indigenous, including 213 cases in Salem Corporation limits, health officials said.

Nine patients had returned from Dharmapuri, Erode, Kanchipuram and Namakkal districts. A 48-year-old woman died of the disease in Salem on Saturday.

Namakkal saw 153 fresh cases on Saturday. Health officials said nine patients returned from Erode, Dindigul, Chennai and Salem and two from Karnataka.

Erode reported 161 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 8,113. While 129 persons were discharged, 1,068 are under treatment. Three persons died, taking the toll so far in the district to 99.

Tiruppur reported 183 cases on Saturday, taking the district’s overall tally to 9,859. No death was reported on Saturday. Out of the 9,859 cases, 8,587 have recovered and 1,117 were active cases.

On Saturday, 201 patients were discharged from various hospitals upon recovery.

In the Nilgiris, 96 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. The total number of cases so far in the district is 5,238, of which 808 are still on treatment. One person died on Saturday, taking the toll so far in the district to 30.