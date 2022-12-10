For second day consecutive day, Salem experiences extreme cold weather

  1. EPaper
December 10, 2022 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Yercaud witnessed chill weather condition on Saturday.

Yercaud witnessed chill weather condition on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Salem witnessed extreme cold for the second consecutive day. The district also received continuous drizzle for hours on Saturday.

For the second day on Saturday, residents experienced extreme cold in various parts of the district. Along with the cold, it was drizzling for several hours until evening. Especially in areas near the Yercaud foothills and in Yercaud, heavy cold contitions prevailed. Drivers of vehicles which plied on the ghat road were unable to see those coming in the opposite direction due to mist and had to switch on headlights. Due to poor visibility, vehicles moved slowly on the stretch.

On Saturday, around 10 a.m., a government bus headed to Salem from Yercaud with more than 30 passengers met with an accident after a parcel van collided with it on the foothills. As the vehicles moved slowly, no passengers were injured in the accident. Both the drivers blamed it on the mist.

In the past 24 hours that ended at 7 a.m.,on Saturday, Salem district received 89 mm of rainfall including 18 mm in Thalaivasal, 14.2 mm in Yercaud, 10.5 mm in Kadayampatti, 9.2 mm in Gangavalli, 8 mm in Thammampatti, 6 mm in Kariyakovil, 5 mm in Veeraganur, 4.5 mm in Pethanaickenpalayam, 4.2 mm in Attur, 3 mm in Aanaimaduvu, 2 mm in Sankagiri, 1.8 mm in Salem, 1.6 mm in Omalur and 1 mm in Edappadi.

Likewise, Namakkal district received 20.10 mm of rainfall, including 5.10 mm in Rasipuram, 4 mm each at Kolli Hills Semmedu and in Paramathi Velur, 3 mm in Tiruchengode, 2 mm in Mangalapuram, and 1 mm each at Namakkal and Senthamangalam.

Tourist visits to Yercaud have been drastically reduced due to heavy mist and rain. People stayed indoors and important roads wore a deserted look in the hill station.

