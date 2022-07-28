For Property Plus Three-day Property Fair in Coimbatore 

Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) Coimbatore has organised Fair Pro 2022, its annual property fair at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex till July 31.

As many as 28 participants have displayed details of projects. This includes villas, apartments, retirement communities, holiday homes, and luxury houses. The participants include those from Chennai, Erode, Karur and Tiruchi, apart from Coimbatore. The Hindu is the media partner for the three-day event.