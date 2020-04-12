For migrant workers, it is a wait to return home

About 1 km off Tiruchi Road in Coimbatore city, nearly a dozen migrant workers share two rooms at Kallimadai. From Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, they were working at construction sites fixing false ceilings.

Among them is 26-year-old Ram Vilas from Bihar, who has spent nearly eight years in Coimbatore. It is more than two weeks since he went for work because of the lockdown. “We buy provisions from a shop nearby and cook one meal a day. We were not paid any advance amount and there is hardly any money left. Someone gave us food for two days. They gave tomato rice. They gave us four or five packets. How will it suffice for all of us ?,” he asks. His immediate need is food and train to go back home. The workers also say that they do not have the money to pay the rent of ₹2,000 for their room this month.

A few kilometres away at Ganeshapuram, 15 workers from Assam were employed at a forging unit nearly for monthly wages. “We were paid wages only for 20 days. Our owner has not even enquired how we are doing,” says 26-year-old Bubesh.

There are more than 60 migrant workers at Ganeshapuram and many of them were going to industries for daily wages. “We received rice nearly a week ago. We are running out of rice. We are seeing the news. When will the train service start ? We want to return home,” says Bubesh. Ram Vilas and Bubesh are among the hundreds of migrant workers here who have no work, no money and not enough food too now.

There are three types of migrant workers in Coimbatore : those who are completely taken care of by the employers during the lockdown period, those who are not supported by the employers, and those who went for daily wages or through agents for temporary jobs.

It is the second and third categories of workers that mainly need to be supported. Many workers are calling up or sending messages to the help centres in their States and the information is passed on here. The officials are immediately visiting them and providing food. However, it is difficult to trace all these workers even for the enumeration purpose. The contractors, who bring these workers to industries, should also share information, officials here said.

S. Krishnamurthy, district secretary, CITU, says all efforts need to be taken to ensure that all the workers get food. They are all waiting to go home and when train services resume, there will be a rush. This can put the health of the workers at risk. Hence, the district administration should draft a system so that the workers are able to return to their home State safely.