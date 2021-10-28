For Hosur flower growers, prices look up for the first time since pandemic

Flowers being packed out of a green house at Bagalur in Krishnagiri on Thursday.

HOSUR

28 October 2021

‘Demand this week has come from Andhra Pradesh and Kerala’

For the first time, the flower growers of Hosur are seeing a demand unseen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The demand, albeit just four days old, is anticipated to go up and help reverse losses faced by the greenhouse farmers, say flower growers.

There was a brief spell of demand during Deepavali last year, but states like Kerala had banned flowers from Tamil Nadu followed by varied degrees of lockdowns in different states. However, this time, things are slowly looking up, says Harish Babu, a greenhouse farmer in Bagalur.

“Until October 20, there was not a spec of demand because of pithru paksham, falling at the same time in almost all Hindu calendars across the country,” says Babu.

No auspicious event is planned in that period. The preceding months witnessed severe lockdown followed by Aadi and Puratasi, when there is generally no demand for flowers, he says.

The demand this week has come from Andhra Pradesh and Kerala with farmers busy dispatching roses, gerbera, and carnations. Weddings are being conducted in both these states, while in Tamil Nadu, the wedding season will start after Deepavali, says Babu.

This week, for the first time since the pandemic, prices of flowers have gone up to ₹150 to ₹200 per bunch of 20.

“Before October 20, there were no takers at ₹20 per bunch, which was ₹1 for a stem,” he says.

The demand inside Tamil Nadu is expected to increase after Deepavali and Amavashya, with the start of valarpiral muhurtam, says Mr. Babu. There are pending marriages stalled due to the pandemic and the big events are being rushed now, he says.

The demand for flowers will only go up now till December 10, making up for the months of low to zero demand, says a small farmer in Hosur.

Also, many greenhouses wound up operations or scaled down production unable to sustain the maintenance costs which, according to the farmers, was ₹1 lakh per acre.

With the fall in production and the resultant supply, the sudden rise in demand will push up prices, the growers expect.