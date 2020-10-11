Footfall increases in Yercaud, hotel bookings yet to pick up

The number of people coming to Yercaud is slowly on the rise. Visitors at a tourist spot on Sunday.

Yercaud, popularly known as ‘poor man’s Ooty’, is slowly returning to normalcy following relaxations in lockdown enforced to contain COVID-19. Though footfall to parks has improved, hotel owners say that bookings have not improved much yet.

Though tourists to the hill station must get an e-pass from the district administration and boating in Yercaud lake is restricted, visitors have started coming to the six parks that were reopened recently.

A rise in footfall to the parks under the Horticulture Department was noticed during the long weekend in first week of October. From October 2 to 4, cumulatively, the Anna Park collected ₹ 23,225, Lake Park ₹ 4,070, Rose garden ₹ 35,515, the two government botanical gardens ₹ 3,625 and the genetic heritage garden collected ₹ 24,470.

Taxi operators here said use of tourist vehicles was minimal as most of them came in personal vehicles and that too for a day. They said an increase in use of tourist vehicles could be expected only when bus services resumed.

Stating that hotel booking were minimal, Kalpanna Sivaraj, joint secretary, Tamil Nadu Tour Travel and Hospitality Association, expected the businesses to improve only when the e-pass restrictions were relaxed as majority of tourists to the hill station came from Bengaluru during weekends. She said occupancy was low at the moment and many hotels were forced to reduce their tariffs to attract customers.