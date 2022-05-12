Footboard travelling continues unabated in Coimbatore 

Footboard travelling in buses continues unabated in Coimbatore city, in spite of awareness activities by law enforcing authorities.

While it may appear that the public is ignorant of the dangers of footboard travelling, it doesn’t hold true as many have their own reasons to do so.

“The main reason why I am forced to travel on footboard is to reach school on time. Buses are also not adequate enough,” says S. Kamelesh, a Class XI student of a city school.

Lakshmi Prabha, a college student, travels from Kaniyur to Peelamedu on a daily basis. According to her, buses that ply during peak hours —8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. — are always crowded. “We board them as we have no other option left. All the alternative modes of transport are quite expensive”, she says.

According to a senior official from the Transport Department, officials visit schools and colleges to create awareness among students on the dangers of footboard travelling. “Setting up of automated hydraulic doors in all buses might help tackle the problem,” the official says.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Pradip Kumar says the police are involved in various awareness activities apart from law enforcement to prevent accidents and violations, including footboard travelling. “We cannot ignore the fact that this practice can be abolished only if the passengers act with a sense of reason,” he said.