Footboard travel remains a concern for commuters in Erode

April 15, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - ERODE

Though commuters, particularly school and college students, travelling on the footboard of both TNSTC and private buses on many routes is a common sight, commuters and road users are concerned about their safety. They wanted additional buses operated during peak hours.

In morning hours, most of the buses are overcrowded as students and workers go to their educational institutions and work place respectively. The scene is common in buses plying on Chennimalai Road as many schools and colleges, industries, employment exchange and other government offices are present. But, frequency of buses between 8 a.m. and 9.30 a.m. is very low in the route, forcing the commuters to depend on the available buses.

Hundreds of students and workers board buses at the bus stops at Diesel Loco Shed, I.T.I, Rangampalayam and Vellode and all the buses are overcrowded. “We are not travelling on footboard to create an impression. But, there is no space inside the bus,” said T. Muthukumar, a college student. Pointing out that only a few buses were available to his college in Rangampalayam in the morning, he wanted additional buses operated on Chennimalai Road till the college to benefit both students and workers.

Another student said that he was aware of the fact that standing on the footboard was dangerous while travelling. “All the three buses are jam-packed and only by taking the risk I could reach the college on time,” he said. Road users also said that they too faced trouble as on a few occasions, due to the poor road condition, a few commuters on the footboard fell on the road. “Some times, when the bus overtakes us, we are hit by the commuters dangling on the footboard,” said P.N. Vadivel of Rangampalayam. “Though the problem is perennial, steps should be taken to solve the issue permanently,” he added.

