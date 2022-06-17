Foot patrolling to be reintroduced in Coimbatore city

Coimbatore City Police have decided to reintroduce foot patrolling, which is aimed at increasing visible policing and to identify issues affecting the public.

New Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan has instructed police personnel to start foot patrolling within the limits of all the 15 police stations in the city and the age-old practice is expected to resume from Saturday.

As per the new arrangement to revive foot patrolling, personnel from the rank of sub-inspector to Deputy Commissioner of Police have been directed to conduct foot patrols from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on a daily basis.

The officers, who take out foot patrols have also been asked to interact with people, shopkeepers, pedestrians, autorickshaw drivers and vendors and find out issues related to policing in the locality.

Police officers said that foot patrolling was reintroduced in the city in July 2021 when Deepak Damor was the Commissioner. However, the practice was discontinued due to various reasons.