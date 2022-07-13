Foot patrolling draws Coimbatore City Police closer to the public

July 13, 2022 19:38 IST

The foot patrolling reintroduced by the City Police has started bridging the gap between the police and the general public.

The police are receiving positive feedback from the public for the initiative as officers are hitting the road regularly in the evening hours and interacting with people.

A shopkeeper from the VOC Park area said the presence of police personnel on the road itself was giving a sense of security and safety among the people who come in large numbers to places such as VOC Park.

According to M. Devi, a resident of Puliyakulam, the personnel who come for foot patrols were also covering places where incidents of crimes were frequently being reported. The presence of police during the evening hours will act as a deterrent factor and ensure safety of pedestrians, she said.

Police personnel, who go for foot patrol, select a location in their jurisdiction and start the exercise at 5 p.m. They walk through the streets and residential areas in the location up to 7 p.m.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, who relaunched the practice, was joining foot patrols whenever he was free in the evening, said a senior official.

Mr. Balakrishnan visited places such as Sivananda Colony, Gandhi Nagar and Muthappakonar Street on Monday and interacted with the residents. He also spoke to the the Corporation Commissioner to make arrangements to remove thorny bushes and vegetation on the sides of Sanganoor stream to avoid miscreants using the place for antisocial activities.

R. Vincent, Assistant Commissioner of Police ( Kattoor range), said that the police were conducting foot patrols up to 8 p.m. or more in busy areas like Gandhipuram.

“Foot patrol gives an assurance to the public that the police are available at their door steps or in their locality. The police get unexpected inputs from the public on antisocial activities or crimes during such walks. We also visit houses of persons who are witnesses in undertrial cases and assure our support and protection. Crime-prone areas are also chosen for foot patrolling,” he said.