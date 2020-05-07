Food supply to continue, industries getspecial permission

On Balasundaram Road, a long queue of people waits on Wednesday morning for a packet of food and water. Every day, the North Taluk office distributes about 1,200 packets of food in the morning and an equal number in the afternoon and night. The food distribution started on March 25 and will go on till May 17, says one of the officials at the counter.

Those receiving the packets include migrant workers, those who live on the roadside, and online food delivery men. The cooking is a joint effort of the district administration and the sponsors, the official says.

Though several industries, builders, and shops commenced operations in the district after 40 days, the district administration will continue to serve food to the needy and migrant workers till the lockdown ends.

Apart from industries that are in the essential sectors and located within the Coimbatore Corporation limits, IT and ITES units, export oriented units located within the corporation limit also need to obtain permission from the District Industries Centre. On Wednesday - 80 to 100 units had applied for permission. On Tuesday, 52 had applied online and the approvals were given manually as there were complaints about the online system. Clear guidelines will be issued on Thursday for industries that want to apply online for approval.

Regarding the construction sector, District Collector K. Rajamani issued guidelines on Wednesday that only those with workers staying on the site could commence works. All precautionary measures against spread of COVID-19 should be taken and the site office should not be air-conditioned. The staff and vehicles should carry the official identity card/authorisation.