Food Safety, Police departments to sustain drive against sale of banned tobacco products in Tiruppur

November 30, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Safety and Police departments, in a joint operation, carried out inspections across Tiruppur district to check sale of banned tobacco products, and ordered closure of 74 shops during November.

Fines to the tune of ₹4 lakh was imposed and 185 kg of the banned items, including cool lip, hans, pan masala and other nicotin-based products to the value of ₹1.85 lakh were confiscated and destroyed, according to a release issued by District Collector T. Christuraj.

Chairing a review meeting with senior officials of Police and Food Safety departments, the Collector issued instructions to take stern action against sellers, particularly those operating in the vicinity of schools and colleges.

The trade licence of shops indulging in surreptitious sale of these banned products would be cancelled and the sellers would be detained under Goondas Act, the Collector warned. Public can inform confidentially about sale of these banned products over phone: 9444042322, and through the TN Food Safety Consumer App, the release said.

