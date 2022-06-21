Food Safety officials ask people to go for branded sago products

In the last one year, the Department lifted 85 samples from sago units, and 38 of them failed to meet the standards

Officials of the Food Safety Department have warned people to be cautious while choosing sago for consumption and have asked them to go for branded products.

In the last one year, the Department lifted 85 samples from sago units, and 38 of them failed to meet the standards laid out by the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Salem and Namakkal districts, known for sago industries, are among the six districts where tapioca is grown. While Salem has 160 sago units, Namakkal has 130.

Officials said sago and starch production involved six major processes, including peeling of skin and washing. However, some units crushed the tapioca with skin and add chemicals for purification. These units were permitted to use food-grade calcium hypochlorite and sodium hypochlorite for purification. But some units used industrial grade chemicals or mix sago with maize.

R. Kathiravan, District Designated Officer for Food Safety Department, said that last financial year, the Department lifted 85 samples from mills, and in the laboratory tests, 38 of them failed to meet the standards. The Department has registered 38 cases. Of them, 37 are for the products being sub-standard or misbranding them, an offence that would attract a fine of ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh. One sample was proved to be unsafe. For this, the penalty would be imprisonment for a maximum of six years and a fine of ₹1 lakh to ₹10 lakh.