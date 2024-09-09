Food safety officials to inspect eatery again

Officials of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department have decided to inspect an eatery on Gandhiji Road again to check for violations, if any.

On Saturday, September 7, a customer raised an issue regarding a chappati he bought from the eatery, claiming that it was stale, and began arguing with the staff. An altercation broke out between them, and the eatery was closed. Food safety officials inspected the area, but could find no stale chapatis. The eatery remained closed on Monday, and staff were questioned about the store’s closure.

J. Thanga Vignesh, Designated Officer, told The Hindu that the owner, who closed the eatery voluntarily, was asked to open his shop for inspection. He said if violations were found, an improvement notice would be served to rectify the problems only after which the hotel would be allowed to function.

