ADVERTISEMENT

Food safety officials to inspect eatery again

Published - September 09, 2024 06:45 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The hotel that reportedly sold stale chapati on Gandhiji Road in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Officials of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department have decided to inspect an eatery on Gandhiji Road again to check for violations, if any.

On Saturday, September 7, a customer raised an issue regarding a chappati he bought from the eatery, claiming that it was stale, and began arguing with the staff. An altercation broke out between them, and the eatery was closed. Food safety officials inspected the area, but could find no stale chapatis. The eatery remained closed on Monday, and staff were questioned about the store’s closure.

J. Thanga Vignesh, Designated Officer, told The Hindu that the owner, who closed the eatery voluntarily, was asked to open his shop for inspection. He said if violations were found, an improvement notice would be served to rectify the problems only after which the hotel would be allowed to function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US