Food safety officials in Erode to reinspect eatery following complaints of stale food

Updated - September 09, 2024 06:47 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The hotel that reportedly sold stale chapati on Gandhiji Road in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

The hotel that reportedly sold stale chapati on Gandhiji Road in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Officials from the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department are set to reinspect an eatery on Gandhiji Road to check for potential violations.

On Saturday, 7 September, a customer lodged a complaint about a chapati purchased from the establishment, claiming it was stale, which led to a dispute with the staff. The altercation prompted the eatery’s closure. Food safety officials conducted an inspection but found no evidence of stale chapatis.

The eatery remained closed on Monday, and staff were questioned regarding the closure.

J. Thanga Vignesh, Designated Officer, told The Hindu that the owner, who voluntarily closed the eatery, had been asked to reopen it for further inspection. He added that if violations were identified, an improvement notice would be issued, requiring the problems to be addressed before the establishment could resume operations.

Published - September 09, 2024 06:45 pm IST

