Food Safety officials seize gutka from house in Salem

January 07, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Salem

Food Safety Department officials seized gutka items from a house here on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials led by District Designated Officer Kathiravan raided the house owned by K. Ravichandran of Velmurugan Nagar at Kitchiplayam. They found 101 kg of gutka and pan masala items. The officials seized the items and sent them for laboratory testing.

Following regular inspections at shops by the department and the police, the gutka sellers now started storing gutka items in houses. During night, these were transported from the houses to the shops. As it was in small quantity, it did not raise suspicion among the neighbours. Based on the lab test report, a case would be registered against the culprit, the officials said.