Food safety officials seize Aavin biscuits past expiry date; MLA seeks action

Published - May 28, 2024 07:27 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Food Safety Department seized expired Aavin biscuit packets on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, on Monday, Erode Food Safety Department officials stopped a van at Gobichettipalayam transporting biscuits from the Aavin head office at Chithode to an Aavin parlour at Kodiveri dam. During the check, the officials found that 110 biscuit packets had gone past their expiry date. The officials seized the expired biscuit packets, sent them for a lab test and are investigating further.

In response to the incident, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan released a statement that Aavin biscuits were being sent to various Aavin milk parlours in the district, including a parlour at Gobichettipalayam bus stand and a parlour at Kodiveri dam, from its Chithode unit. The Kodiveri Dam-Bhavani River Irrigation Farmers Association had filed a complaint with the District Collector and Food Safety Officials regarding the expired biscuits, based on which officials seized them. Ms. Vanathi in her statement called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take action against concerned Aavin officials and to revamp the Aavin administration.

