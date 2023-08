August 17, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

Officials of the Food Safety Department seized 700 kg of gutkha during a vehicle check near Thoppur on Salem-Dharmapuri districts border on Thursday. The banned item was found in a tempo van and was smuggled from Bengaluru to Salem. The seized items were sent to a laboratory. The officials said that steps were taken to produce the van driver Ajay Kumar, a resident of Bengaluru, before the court.