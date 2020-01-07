Coimbatore

Food Safety officials seize 4.6 tonnes of jaggery

more-in

Officials from the Food Safety department seized 4.6 tonnes of jaggery and over 15 tonnes of refined sugar from jaggery manufacturing units here on suspicion of adulteration.

Notices

Notices have been served on violators.

A team led by R.Kathiravan, Designated Officer, Food Safety, conducted surprise checks at five jaggery manufacturing units in Omalur and nearby areas on Monday and have issued notices to four.

Violation

In the checks, the officials found violation of food safety standards at all five units.

In a release, the officials said that from five units, they seized about 15.6 tonnes of refined sugar, 4.6 tonnes of jaggery, 165 kg of super phosphate, 15 kg of Sodium bicarbonate and five kg of hydros.

Dr. Kathiravan said that super phosphate was a fertilizer and addition of refined sugar in jaggery production was unethical.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2020 12:30:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/food-safety-officials-seize-46-tonnes-of-jaggery/article30497640.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY