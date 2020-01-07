Food Safety officials seize 4.6 tonnes of jaggery

Officials from the Food Safety department seized 4.6 tonnes of jaggery and over 15 tonnes of refined sugar from jaggery manufacturing units here on suspicion of adulteration.
Notices
Notices have been served on violators.
A team led by R.Kathiravan, Designated Officer, Food Safety, conducted surprise checks at five jaggery manufacturing units in Omalur and nearby areas on Monday and have issued notices to four.
Violation
In the checks, the officials found violation of food safety standards at all five units.
In a release, the officials said that from five units, they seized about 15.6 tonnes of refined sugar, 4.6 tonnes of jaggery, 165 kg of super phosphate, 15 kg of Sodium bicarbonate and five kg of hydros.
Dr. Kathiravan said that super phosphate was a fertilizer and addition of refined sugar in jaggery production was unethical.
