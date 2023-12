December 15, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Salem

The Food Safety officials seized 20 kg of gutkha products and sealed a petty shop on Friday evening.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials, led by district-designated officer Kathiravan, searched a petty shop at Junction Main Road.

During the check, they seized three kg of gutkha items from the shop. Following this, the officials searched the petty shop owner Hairharan’s house and found 17 kg of banned tobacco products.

