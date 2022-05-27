Food Safety officials raid masala manufacturing unit

The Food Safety Department raided the premises of a masala manufacturing unit here on Friday and seized adulterated masala packets.

Based on a tip-off, a team led by R. Kathiravan, Designated Officer, Food Safety conducted inspections at the masala manufacturing unit at Udayapatti. Officials found that adulterants like artificial synthetic colours were being used in the manufacturing of different masala powders and seized the items.

Dr. Kathiravan said that ration rice was being used in the preparation of masala, while pepper husk was used in preparation of pepper powder. Artificial colours were used in the manufacturing of chicken 65 masala. He added that the products were found to be sub-standard.

According to officials, products worth ₹1.03 lakh including 66.5 kg of chicken 65 masala, 2.5 kg of turmeric powder, 2 kg of chilli powder, 5 kg of coriander powder, 320 kg of pepper husk and 150 kg of chillies were seized.

Officials also lifted two samples from the place. According to officials, a case has been registered under the Food Safety Act against the manufacturers.