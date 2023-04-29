ADVERTISEMENT

Food safety officials order drinking water manufacturing units to ensure safety

April 29, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

M. Sabari

A view of the packaged drinking water unit in Salem | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The Food Safety Department has urged the general public to exercise caution while buying packaged water can and instructed manufacturing units in the district to adhere to the protocol to be followed.

Recently, the Salem District Food Safety Department conducted a meeting with water can suppliers and manufacturers. The department warned that action would be taken against unauthorised manufacturing units.

District Designated Officer for Food Safety Department Kathiravan said that there are total of 48 companies manufacturing packaged water cans in the district. “We have instructed these units to have a biochemist and a microbiologist on a permanent basis. Water samples from every batch will be tested by them, and there are five stages of water purification. If they found any chance for contamination or that the water was not hygienic, then the water should be discarded. Public should look at the label on the 20-litre water can as it should contain the manufacturer’s address, FSSAI licence number, and BIS number. The batch number, manufacturing date, and expiration date should be in printed form and not pasted on a sticker”. Mr. Kathiravan said that there is a chance for a duplicate company to sell water if these details are pasted on stickers.

Stating that the water can should be transparent, Mr. Kathiravan said the self life of the water can is 20 to 40 washes. The water can should be 80 % transparent. This month alone, we raided and took samples from eight companies. If people find any issues, they should complain through 94440-42322, Mr. Kathiravan said.

