Food safety officials inspect shops at Perundurai

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department inspected shops selling soft drinks and a wholesale shop at Perundurai on Tuesday.

This was a follow up after the death of a five-year-old child in Tiruvannamalai district after consuming a packet of mango juice from a local shop. A team led by M. Muthukrishnan, the Food Safety Officer of Perundurai Block, inspected tea shops, bakeries and provisional stores on Bhavani Road, Kunnathur Road and Erode Road and a wholesale godown on Old Bus Stand Road where soft drinks were stocked for distribution.

The team inspected the bottles and verified the date of manufacturing, expiry date and other details. Also, shopkeepers were asked to store the bottles at a proper temperature and were warned not to sell expired bottles. They were asked to follow the ‘first-in, first-out’ inventory method.

An official said the inspection would continue and asked the public to lodge complaints to the department through WhatsApp on 94440-42322.