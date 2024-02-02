Food safety officials inspect private college hostel kitchen in Salem

February 02, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Salem

Food Safety department officials inspected the kitchen of a private polytechnic college hostel following the incident of a lizard found in the gravy provided to students on Friday.

A private polytechnic college is functioning on Yercaud Main Road near Salem Central Prison. On Thursday night, when food was provided to the hostel students, they found a lizard in the gravy and informed Food Safety officials.

Based on that, on Friday, Food Safety officials inspected the hostel kitchen and found the kitchen not being maintained properly as per the rules and food was prepared in an open place. The officials closed the kitchen temporarily and issued a notice to the college administration to rectify the issues pointed out by the department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT