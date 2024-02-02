ADVERTISEMENT

Food safety officials inspect private college hostel kitchen in Salem

February 02, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Food Safety department officials inspected the kitchen of a private polytechnic college hostel following the incident of a lizard found in the gravy provided to students on Friday.

A private polytechnic college is functioning on Yercaud Main Road near Salem Central Prison. On Thursday night, when food was provided to the hostel students, they found a lizard in the gravy and informed Food Safety officials.

Based on that, on Friday, Food Safety officials inspected the hostel kitchen and found the kitchen not being maintained properly as per the rules and food was prepared in an open place. The officials closed the kitchen temporarily and issued a notice to the college administration to rectify the issues pointed out by the department.

