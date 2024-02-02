GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Food safety officials inspect private college hostel kitchen in Salem

February 02, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Food Safety department officials inspected the kitchen of a private polytechnic college hostel following the incident of a lizard found in the gravy provided to students on Friday.

A private polytechnic college is functioning on Yercaud Main Road near Salem Central Prison. On Thursday night, when food was provided to the hostel students, they found a lizard in the gravy and informed Food Safety officials.

Based on that, on Friday, Food Safety officials inspected the hostel kitchen and found the kitchen not being maintained properly as per the rules and food was prepared in an open place. The officials closed the kitchen temporarily and issued a notice to the college administration to rectify the issues pointed out by the department.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.