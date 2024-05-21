ADVERTISEMENT

Food safety officials inspect hotels in Yercaud

Published - May 21, 2024 04:37 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

R. Kathiravan, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department, inspecting a hotel in Yercaud in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With the 47th summer festival and flower show set to begin in Yercaud on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, officials from the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, inspected a few hotels in the hilltop and asked hoteliers to ensure quality food prepared in a hygienic environment are sold to the tourists.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival will be conducted from May 22 to May 26 and the district administration has made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the festival.

On Tuesday, a team led by R. Kathiravan, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department, inspected hotels in Yercaud and checked the quality of food, price and the sanitation prevailing at the hotels. He instructed hoteliers to ensure quality food is prepared and served to the visitors at affordable prices and also ensure hygiene at the preparation area. He instructed them to keep the premises clean and provide protected drinking water to the customers. He also asked hoteliers to issue printed receipts for food purchases.

During the inspection, the team found plastic bags used in three hotels and imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on each. Also, the owners were served notices seeking explanations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US