Food safety officials inspect hotels in Yercaud

With the 47th summer festival and flower show set to begin in Yercaud on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, officials from the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, inspected a few hotels in the hilltop and asked hoteliers to ensure quality food prepared in a hygienic environment are sold to the tourists.

The festival will be conducted from May 22 to May 26 and the district administration has made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the festival.

On Tuesday, a team led by R. Kathiravan, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department, inspected hotels in Yercaud and checked the quality of food, price and the sanitation prevailing at the hotels. He instructed hoteliers to ensure quality food is prepared and served to the visitors at affordable prices and also ensure hygiene at the preparation area. He instructed them to keep the premises clean and provide protected drinking water to the customers. He also asked hoteliers to issue printed receipts for food purchases.

During the inspection, the team found plastic bags used in three hotels and imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on each. Also, the owners were served notices seeking explanations.

