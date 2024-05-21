GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Food safety officials inspect hotels in Yercaud

Published - May 21, 2024 04:37 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau
R. Kathiravan, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department, inspecting a hotel in Yercaud in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 2024

R. Kathiravan, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department, inspecting a hotel in Yercaud in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With the 47th summer festival and flower show set to begin in Yercaud on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, officials from the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, inspected a few hotels in the hilltop and asked hoteliers to ensure quality food prepared in a hygienic environment are sold to the tourists.

The festival will be conducted from May 22 to May 26 and the district administration has made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the festival.

On Tuesday, a team led by R. Kathiravan, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department, inspected hotels in Yercaud and checked the quality of food, price and the sanitation prevailing at the hotels. He instructed hoteliers to ensure quality food is prepared and served to the visitors at affordable prices and also ensure hygiene at the preparation area. He instructed them to keep the premises clean and provide protected drinking water to the customers. He also asked hoteliers to issue printed receipts for food purchases.

During the inspection, the team found plastic bags used in three hotels and imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on each. Also, the owners were served notices seeking explanations.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.