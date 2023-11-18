ADVERTISEMENT

Food safety officials inspect government hospital canteens in Erode

November 18, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department inspecting the storeroom in the canteen at the District Headquarters and Hospital in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department inspected canteens functioning on the government hospital premises and asked the operators to ensure that food safety norms are followed.

The move comes after rats were found in food at the canteen inside the Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital in Chennai and the canteen was sealed. Officials inspected the canteens functioning on the premises of District Headquarters Hospital, Government Erode Medical College Hospital at Perundurai and government hospitals at Sathyamangalam, Bhavani and Anthiyur on Thursday and Friday.

Though violations were not found, the officials asked the operators to serve only newly cooked food and not refrigerated food items. Also, the operators were asked to ensure quality in food while importance should be given to hygiene. Teams also inspected the kitchens and storerooms and checked whether food samples were taken before serving.

Complaints, if any, can be taken up with the District Food Safety Department on the WhatsApp number 94440-42322.

