Food safety officials inspect GH canteens

Officials from the food safety department inspected the canteens on the premises of the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital on Monday and seized various food items.
A team led by S.Kathiravan conducted inspections at nine eateries on the hospital premises following complaints of lack of hygiene. Officials checked canteens owned by both government and private individuals.
During the raids, officials found use of newspapers and banned plastic articles to serve food items, sale of not properly labelled food products and use of artificial colours. According to officials, they seized bread, tomato rice, groundnut chocolates, idlis, pappads, rotten fruits, news dailies and banned plastics.
Dr. Kathiravan said that samples have been lifted of tomato rice. He added that under the Food Safety Act, inspection notice would be given to six canteens and improvement notice to one.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor