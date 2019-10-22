Food safety officials inspect GH canteens

Officials from the food safety department inspected the canteens on the premises of the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital on Monday and seized various food items.

A team led by S.Kathiravan conducted inspections at nine eateries on the hospital premises following complaints of lack of hygiene. Officials checked canteens owned by both government and private individuals.

During the raids, officials found use of newspapers and banned plastic articles to serve food items, sale of not properly labelled food products and use of artificial colours. According to officials, they seized bread, tomato rice, groundnut chocolates, idlis, pappads, rotten fruits, news dailies and banned plastics.

Dr. Kathiravan said that samples have been lifted of tomato rice. He added that under the Food Safety Act, inspection notice would be given to six canteens and improvement notice to one.