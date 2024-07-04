Food safety officials inspect fast food, chaat stalls in Coimbatore

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India officials conducted surprise checks at pani puri stalls and fast food joints in Coimbatore district to assess hygiene and sanitary conditions.

Designated Officer K. Tamilselvan constituted 10 special tams who inspected pani puri stalls and fast food joints in VOC Park, Gandhi Park, R.S. Puram, Peelamedu, SITRA, Singanallur, Ganapathy, Sai Baba Colony, Saravanampatti, Vadavalli, Town Hall, Ramanathapuram, Ukkadam, Sundarapuram, Kuniamuthur, Kinathkkadavu, Thondamuthur, Madukkarai, Pollachi, Valparai, Mettuppalayam, Annaur, Thudialur and Periyanaickenpalayam.

A total of 73 shops were inspected, and 16 were served with notices. Four food samples were collected. Six shops were slapped with a fine of ₹12,000 for using banned plastics in their premises. In addition, 65 litres of pani puri with excessive colour, 57 kg of potato masala, 5 kg of mushrooms, chicken 65 and newspapers that were used to serve food items were seized.

In the event of members of the public coming across any unhygienic food items being sold, they can send the details by WhatsApp to 94440-43433 and can also downloat the tnfoodsafetyconsumer app and prefer their complaints there, a press release said.

