GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Food safety officials inspect fast food, chaat stalls in Coimbatore

A total of 73 shops were inspected, and 16 were served with notices; four food samples were collected and six shops were slapped with a fine of ₹12,000 for using banned plastics

Updated - July 04, 2024 04:52 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 04:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
FSSAI officials carried out checks at fast food and chaat stalls in Coimbatore

FSSAI officials carried out checks at fast food and chaat stalls in Coimbatore | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India officials conducted surprise checks at pani puri stalls and fast food joints in Coimbatore district to assess hygiene and sanitary conditions.

Designated Officer K. Tamilselvan constituted 10 special tams who inspected pani puri stalls and fast food joints in VOC Park, Gandhi Park, R.S. Puram, Peelamedu, SITRA, Singanallur, Ganapathy, Sai Baba Colony, Saravanampatti, Vadavalli, Town Hall, Ramanathapuram, Ukkadam, Sundarapuram, Kuniamuthur, Kinathkkadavu, Thondamuthur, Madukkarai, Pollachi, Valparai, Mettuppalayam, Annaur, Thudialur and Periyanaickenpalayam.

Pani puri sellers asked to adhere to rules in Salem

A total of 73 shops were inspected, and 16 were served with notices. Four food samples were collected. Six shops were slapped with a fine of ₹12,000 for using banned plastics in their premises. In addition, 65 litres of pani puri with excessive colour, 57 kg of potato masala, 5 kg of mushrooms, chicken 65 and newspapers that were used to serve food items were seized.

In the event of members of the public coming across any unhygienic food items being sold, they can send the details by WhatsApp to 94440-43433 and can also downloat the tnfoodsafetyconsumer app and prefer their complaints there, a press release said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / food safety / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.