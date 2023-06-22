Food Safety officials in Salem warn bakeries not to use rotten eggs

June 22, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Salem

Food Safety Department officials have warned bakeries in the district not to use rotten eggs for preparing cakes and other items. Officials seized rotten eggs that were meant to be supplied to bakeries in Salem.

In Salem city alone, hundreds of bakeries are functioning and selling cakes and other items made with eggs. The Food Safety officials received information that some bakeries are buying rotten eggs for preparing cakes and other items from poultry farms in Namakkal district.

Based on the information, the officials monitored bakeries. On Wednesday evening, officials received information that a mini truck carrying damaged eggs was parked near Sundar Lodge Junction to supply them to bakeries and hotels.

Officials rushed to the spot and found 2,160 rotten eggs and 3,780 cracked and normal eggs in the vehicle. The officials immediately seized the vehicle and questioned the truck driver Sakthivel (32), and vehicle owner, M. Gokila.

A case was registered against the duo under Sections 50, 51, and 58 of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

District Designated Officer for Food Safety Department R. Kathiravan said that during inquiry it was found that rotten eggs were transported from Namakkal to Salem. These eggs are supplied to bakeries and hotels where they are used in bulk quantities.

Consuming the rotten eggs will cause typhoid, as the salmonella bacteria present in the egg shell will easily enter the rotten eggs. The rotten eggs are sold for ₹2, while normal eggs are sold for ₹5.50 in the market. So, bakeries and hotels are buying these eggs. “We have issued a warning to hotels and bakeries to be ready to face stern action, if they use rotten eggs. In this case, we have registered a case, and a maximum of ₹12 lakh fine will be imposed on the offenders under three sections,” Mr. Kathiravan added.