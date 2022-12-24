Food Safety officials in Salem tighten curbs to end adulteration of jaggery

December 24, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Salem

District Food Safety officials have tightened curbs to prevent adulteration of jaggery as in the last 24 days, 17,000 kg of sugar was seized from jaggery manufacturers in Salem district.

In view of Pongal, manufacturing of jaggery is in full swing for the past one month and it is supplied to various parts of the State as well as Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

In Salem district, farmers cultivating sugarcane in Omalur, Mecheri, Kadayampatti, Danishpet, Edappadi, and Konganapuram are also involved in manufacture of jaggery. It is said that to earn more revenue, many farmers mix crystal white sugar with the sugarcane juice and prepare jaggery. They procure sugar for ₹ 34 a kg from Karnataka and Maharashtra for the purpose. From one tonne of sugarcane, around 100 to 120 kg of jaggery could be produced. To increase production, sugar and chemicals such as super phosphate, sodium bicarbonate, soda ash, sodium hydro sulphate, synthetic food colour, maida, etc. are mixed with sugarcane juice.

Food Safety Department officials said that as crystal sugar is mixed with sugarcane juice for manufacturing jaggery, it becomes difficult to prove the adulteration through a lab report. So as per the Food Safety Department Commissioner’s directions, CCTV cameras were installed in jaggery manufacturing units to record the entire process of manufacturing From April 1 to November 30, we have seized 24,450 kg sugar, 10 kg superphosphate, and 1,650 kg adulterated jaggery from the units. “We have seized 17,000 kg sugar from manufacturing units in the past 24 days,” an official said.

Designated Officer for Food Safety Department, R. Kathiravan said that of the 249 jaggery units in Salem, , CCTV cameras have been installed in 100 units. We have registered farmers with the auction centres run by the jaggery manufacturers. So starting Monday (December 26), a jaggery manufacturer who brings his jaggery to the auction centre should have to label their bags with details such as address, name of the manufacturer, and licence number. So we could naturally determine where the supplier is from. Earlier, we could not identify the manufacturer. During off season, 60 to 70 tonnes of jaggery arrive at the auction centre a day. It will be 150 to 200 tonnes a day during peak season.

”Steps are under way to ensure that all the jaggery manufacturing units have CCTV cameras before Pongal,” Mr. Kathiravan added.