Food Safety officials conduct raids at jaggery manufacturing units in Salem and Namakkal districts

January 09, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

A Food Safety official inspecting a jaggery manufacturing unit at Kamalapuram in Salem. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With Pongal round the corner, officials from the Department of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) are conducting raids at jaggery manufacturing units in Salem and Namakkal districts to check for adulteration.

Sugarcane is cultivated widely across Salem and Namakkal districts. Jaggery manufacturing units are located in Omalur, Karuppur, Mecheri, Edappadi, Deevattipatti, Edappadi, and Konganapuram localities in Salem and Paramathi Velur block in Namakkal. In view of Pongal, manufacturing of jaggery has been stepped up in these units from the second week of December.

According to Food Safety officials, about 100 to 120 kg of jaggery can be produced from one tonne of sugarcane. To get more profit, some farmers resort to adulteration by mixing crystal white sugar with sugarcane juice to manufacture jaggery. Apart from sugar, chemicals such as superphosphate, sodium bicarbonate, soda ash, sodium hydrosulfate, synthetic food colour, maida, etc. are mixed with sugarcane juice, which can be detrimental to the health of consumers.

R. Kathiravan, designated officer of FSSAI in Salem district, said that in the past one week, about 56 tonnes of crystal sugar, stocked for adulteration, was seized. “We are planning to conduct raids in jaggery markets too. In Salem district, there are a total of 186 licensed jaggery manufacturing units, and as per the instructions of the Food Safety Department, all these units have installed CCTV cameras,” Mr. Kathiravan said.

Namakkal district designated officer K.C. Arun said that the district had 84 licensed jaggery manufacturing units. Last week, 12 tonnes of sugar was seized from a unit.

Mr. Arun said that the raids would continue.

