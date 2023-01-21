ADVERTISEMENT

Food safety officials conduct inspections in Coimbatore

January 21, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Food Safety Department inspecting a roadside food stall. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Officials from the Food Safety Department carried out a special drive in various places in Coimbatore district to check the quality of food being served by the street vendors.

Seven teams headed by the Designated Officer of the Food Safety Department conducted a special drive between January 10 and 13 at various places in Coimbatore.

A release said out of the 278 shops that were inspected, it was found that 95 of them were serving food without having a proper licence from the department.

The officials also imposed a fine of ₹2,000 each on 31 shops that were serving packed hot food items in plastic bags. Nearly 44 kg of old food items were seized. All these shops were served notices under Section 55 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They also instructed the shop owners to get licence from the department and to follow hygienic practices.

Collector G.S. Sameeran in a release said this kind of inspections would be conducted across the district in the coming days.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US