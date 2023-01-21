Food safety officials conduct inspections in Coimbatore

January 21, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Officials from the Food Safety Department carried out a special drive in various places in Coimbatore district to check the quality of food being served by the street vendors.

Seven teams headed by the Designated Officer of the Food Safety Department conducted a special drive between January 10 and 13 at various places in Coimbatore.

A release said out of the 278 shops that were inspected, it was found that 95 of them were serving food without having a proper licence from the department.

The officials also imposed a fine of ₹2,000 each on 31 shops that were serving packed hot food items in plastic bags. Nearly 44 kg of old food items were seized. All these shops were served notices under Section 55 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

They also instructed the shop owners to get licence from the department and to follow hygienic practices.

Collector G.S. Sameeran in a release said this kind of inspections would be conducted across the district in the coming days.