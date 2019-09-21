Food safety officials conduct awareness expo

Officials from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) conducted an awareness expo on food adulteration at Codissia Trade Fair complex here on Friday.
Food adulterations
Held as part of the ‘International Water Expo’ organised by the Coimbatore Region Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers’ Association, food safety department officials conducted demonstrations on identifying food adulterations.
The expo will conclude on September 22.
Public may contact FSSAI officials upon finding adulterated items in the market through the WhatsApp number 94440 42322, the release said.
