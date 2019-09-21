Coimbatore

Food safety officials conduct awareness expo

Visitors at the international water expo organised by the Coimbatore Region Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers’ Association in the city on Friday.

Visitors at the international water expo organised by the Coimbatore Region Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers’ Association in the city on Friday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

more-in

Expo will conclude on September 22.

Officials from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) conducted an awareness expo on food adulteration at Codissia Trade Fair complex here on Friday.

Food adulterations

Held as part of the ‘International Water Expo’ organised by the Coimbatore Region Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers’ Association, food safety department officials conducted demonstrations on identifying food adulterations.

The expo will conclude on September 22.

Public may contact FSSAI officials upon finding adulterated items in the market through the WhatsApp number 94440 42322, the release said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Coimbatore
food safety
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 4:26:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/food-safety-officials-conduct-awareness-expo/article29473437.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY